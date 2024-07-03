After several days of intense activity, this Wednesday, July 3, there will be no activity in either the Euro or the Copa America. What is the reason for this? Here we tell you.

After a whirlwind of non-stop action, the sports world is taking a brief pause this Wednesday, July 3. Both the Euro and Copa America have scheduled a break, leaving fans with a rare day of calm in an otherwise frenetic tournament season. What’s the reason behind this temporary halt? We’ve got all the details for you.

The Euro 2024 kicked off with a bang on Friday, June 14, as hosts Germany dominated Scotland with a 5-1 triumph. Meanwhile, just days later on Thursday, June 20, Lionel Messi‘s Argentina secured a 2-0 win over Canada in the opening match of the Copa America, setting the stage for a thrilling summer of international soccer.

Since the start of UEFA’s premier national team tournament on June 14, fans have been treated to a continuous stream of matches from both the Euro and Copa America. However, this Wednesday, July 3, marks the end of this non-stop soccer spectacle, leaving a temporary void in the action for eager fans.

July 3 without action in international competitions

After two thrilling weeks of nonstop action, the Euro and Copa America tournaments are hitting the pause button. Today, there’s a rare break in the schedule, leaving fans puzzled about this sudden lull. Contrary to wild speculations, the reason is neither a special date nor a quirky FIFA mandate.

The answer lies in the calendar. On Tuesday, July 2, the final two matches of the Euro’s Round of 16 wrapped up alongside the conclusion of the Copa America‘s group stage. This natural break in the schedule provides a much-needed breather before the next stage of high-stakes showdowns resumes.

When does activity return in both tournaments?

Good news for fans—both tournaments are set to resume soon, promising vibrant action on the field. The quarterfinals are underway in both championships (the Copa America does not have a round of 16 instance). Fans can look forward to eight thrilling matches.

In Copa America action, Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on Ecuador on Thursday, July 4. Euro 2024 excitement kicks off the next day, Friday, July 5, with two blockbuster clashes: Spain vs. Germany and Cristiano Ronaldo‘s Portugal facing off against Kylian Mbappe‘s France.