Why aren’t Al Nassr vs Al Wasl playing today, Oct. 26, in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite?

Al Nassr and Al Wasl were expected to meet in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite on October 26, but an unexpected postponement disrupted the schedule. When could Cristiano Ronaldo’s side return to action?

Al Nassr and Al Wasl will not face each other on Monday, October 26, 2026, after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) postponed their AFC Champions League Elite clash. The match was scheduled to take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

The decision comes as Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, prepares for another important night in continental competition, while the UAE side was expected to travel to Saudi Arabia for the fixture.

Reports indicated that travel disruptions in the region had affected Al Wasl’s journey to Riyadh, although the AFC did not officially specify a reason for postponing the game in its announcement.

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When will Al Nassr vs. Al Wasl be rescheduled?

Al Nassr vs. Al Wasl has been postponed to a later date, but the AFC has not yet announced a new date or kickoff time. The fixture was originally scheduled for today, as part of the competition’s third round.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr (Source: Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

The governing body said the revised schedule would be confirmed and communicated at a later time. The postponement was announced on Sunday, October 25, just one day before the scheduled kickoff.

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According to Gulf News, travel disruptions and a lack of available flights prevented Al Wasl, based in Dubai, from traveling to Riyadh as planned. However, the AFC did not specify a reason for its decision in its official announcement.

The decision also prompted a response from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF). The federation said the necessary arrangements to receive Al Wasl had been completed, including flight permits and logistical preparations.

It added that the match commissioner and the appointed refereeing team had already arrived in Riyadh. SAFF also expressed its support for Al Nassr and its willingness to assist with any formal procedures the club might pursue to protect its interests.

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Until the AFC confirms a new date, both teams must wait for clarity on their next meeting in the 2026-27 AFC Champions League Elite. Ange Postecoglou‘s team and Rui Vitoria‘s side were due to compete in the West Region’s league phase.

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