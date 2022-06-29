After paying a fee to Inter Miami, Los Angeles Football Club have declared that Gareth Bale has signed a deal to join their team. Here, find out why Steve Cherundolo's side had to pay a fee to David Beckham's owned club.

Many people were taken aback by Gareth Bale's sudden switch to Los Angeles FC. When Real Madrid's contract expired, Bale had been linked with a transfer to Cardiff City. Instead, he joined the MLS Western Conference leaders.

An official announcement from LAFC claimed they have reached an agreement with the forward to sign a 12-month deal at Banc of California Stadium, with an option to extend it until 2024. Bale is anticipated to be revealed by the MLS team later this week.

The Welshman, however, wasted no time confirming the move via his official Twitter account on Saturday, with the caption: "See you soon, Los Angeles". The arrival of the 32-year-old winger is still pending the acquisition of his P1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate, as per the club.

Why LAFC paid $75,000 to Inter Miami for Bale

Now, the Los Angeles side have been ordered to pay their fellow MLS team Inter Miami a charge for this transfer. On the heels of signing Gareth Bale, the club have disclosed that they paid Inter Miami $75,000 to acquire the so-called "discovery rights" to the player.

In accordance with MLS regulations, teams may put up to seven players they are interested in acquiring and who are not currently under contract with MLS on their own 'discovery list'. Thus, David Beckham's Herons have already had Bale on their 'discovery list'.

However, the Miami Herald reports that the Florida-based team and the five-time UEFA Champions League champion could not come to an agreement on personal terms. Any club that is considering signing a player will have that player put on the 'Discovery List,' giving them the legal right to make a move to acquire the player.

It's possible for one club to sign a player on another team's "Discovery List," but only if that team has the player on their own list. As a result, Los Angeles had to pay Inter Miami $75,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money in order to get the discovery priority rights to the former Premier League star.