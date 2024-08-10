Garnacho, one of Manchester United's standout players, will not be starting against City in the Community Shield.

⁠Why is Alejandro Garnacho not starting for Manchester United vs Manchester City in the 2024 Community Shield?

The wait is finally over, and European football fans will once again see the ball rolling on the pitch. The two giants of Manchester, City and United, are kicking off a new season, with a clash in the Community Shield final. However, not all the stars will be in the starting lineup, as Alejandro Garnacho, the forward for the Red Devils, will be starting on the bench.

Under Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United will face their first official challenge of the season in a classic showdown against Manchester City, with the Community Shield on the line. This prestigious trophy is one that every team aims to claim.

Although it’s a single match and both managers are bringing their full potential to gain an early advantage, the Dutch coach has opted to leave one of his key players on the bench. Given the nature of the game, this player is expected to see minutes as the match progresses.

The player in question is none other than Argentine forward Alejandro Garnacho, who will start the match on the bench alongside two other attackers, Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Alejandro Garnacho of Manchester United reacts after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley FC at Old Trafford on April 27, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Garnacho’s absence is a tactical decision by coach Ten Hag, who is opting instead for the experience of Englishman Marcus Rashford and Ivorian Amad.

The starting XI for Manchester United vs. City:

Andre Onana

Harry Maguire

Lisandro Martinez

Mason Mount

Bruno Fernandes

Marcus Rashford

Amad

Casemiro

Diogo Dalot

Jonny Evans

Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag looks on after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on August 26, 2023 in Manchester, England.

The quest for a title eight years later

The 2016 edition was the last time United contested this trophy. On that occasion, the Red Devils emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Leicester City. Manchester United holds the record for the most titles in this competition, with a total of 21 championships and 9 runner-up finishes.