Why is Angel Di Maria not playing for Argentina vs Indonesia?

An international friendly between Indonesia and the 2022 World Cup winners Argentina will be played this week. This is their first encounter together in any competition.

Never previously have the CONMEBOL’s Argentina and the AFC’s Indonesia met in a competitive match or friendly.

Monday, June 19, 2023, is the scheduled date for the game in Jakarta, Indonesia’s Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno. With this being their first-ever meeting, even if only for an exhibition, it’s certain to be a thrilling contest.

Why is Argentina’s Lionel Messi missing against Indonesia?

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni has sanctioned a wholesale roster revamp, with players like Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria being allowed to leave the team. In addition, World Cup hero Lionel Messi has been granted permission to start his holiday, so they will have to make do without him as well.

Gaston Edul, an Argentine journalist, first claimed that the aforementioned trio wouldn’t be going to Indonesia after they had been allowed to quit the team. He said on Twitter on June 15 that “Leo Messi, Angel Di Maria, and Nicolas Otamendi will not travel to Indonesia.”