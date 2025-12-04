NFL News: Miami Dolphins have reportedly made up their minds about Mike McDaniel

Mike McDaniel and the Miami Dolphins have been put through the wringer in the 2025 NFL season. With the team hanging on by a thread in the playoff race, reports suggest the organization already knows what to do with the fan-disputed head coach.

It’s been far from pretty, but the Dolphins have now won three games in a row, keeping their hopes alive. Though a 5-7 record is nothing to be proud of, Miami is still mathematically in the race for the NFL Playoffs.

As long as the Dolphins are in the hunt, McDaniel isn’t going anywhere. The offensive-minded head coach has seemingly made it past the toughest hours, holding on to his job when general manager Chris Grier was shown the door in Miami Gardens.

McDaniel could be here to stay in Miami

Now, a report around the NFL indicates the Dolphins are trending towards keeping the offensive guru around as head coach. As things stand, there may not be a clear-cut superior option available. Put short: owner Stephen Ross and the Dolphins are adopting a “better the devil you know” mindset.

Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins in the 2025 NFL season

“There are a number of people in the league who think Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel could be saving his job with a strong finish. The Dolphins fired GM Chris Grier at a low point of their season but held onto McDaniel, who’s well-liked in the building and by team ownership,” as stated by ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“Obviously, Miami is headed into a transition period and anything is still possible. But the field of head coach candidates this year isn’t being perceived as very robust, and Dolphins ownership still thinks McDaniel can be a successful coach. It would not be a shock at all at this point to see him still coaching the Dolphins in 2026.“

A look at the Dolphins’ odds of making the playoffs

With a 5-7 record through 12 games in the NFL season, there is no need in saying Miami is holding on to a miracle to make the postseason. For starters, the Dolphins can afford no more missteps.

According to NFL.com, McDaniel and the Phins currently have a lower than 1% chance of reaching the playoffs. With the Patriots sitting atop the AFC East with an 11-2 record, the division title is out of reach for Miami. Thus, the only way of making the postseason dance is through a wildcard ticket.

Dolphins’ to do list: win-out and pray for help

In order to get in, the Dolphins need the Buffalo Bills (8-4)—the current 7th seed—to drop four of their last five games, while also watching the other teams in pursuit (the 7-5 Houston Texans, 6-6 Pittsburgh Steelers, and 6-6 Kansas City Chiefs) spiral out of control.

Not to say there’s a bigger chance hell freezes over, but Dolphins fans may want to ask Santa for a white Christmas in Miami, instead. That might be a more reasonable wish than asking for the Phins to make the playoffs.

Miami’s remaining schedule

Week 14: at New York Jets

Week 15: at Pittsburgh Steelers (SNF)

Week 16: vs Cincinnati Bengals (MNF)

Week 17: vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 18: at New England Patriots

