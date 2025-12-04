MLB Rumors: St. Louis Cardinals’ key player reportedly ties to Dodgers for next season

The Los Angeles Dodgers are poised to have a significant impact next season as they head into the 2026 MLB season as reigning champions. This achievement has generated considerable buzz regarding their roster additions for the upcoming season, and a fresh rumor has emerged about a key player from the St. Louis Cardinals last season linked to the Dodgers.

According to a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, there is more than a 75% chance that Brendan Donovan will join the Dodgers next season. They appear to be the only team among the seven reportedly interested in Donovan to secure him for Los Angeles next year.

Donovan spent four years with the Cardinals and was one of the few players on their roster to attend the All-Star game last season. His performance contributed significantly to St. Louis making a notable impact, even though they didn’t reach the postseason.

Donovan’s versatility, allowing him to play multiple positions, has been a primary factor in attracting interest from various franchises. The Dodgers, known for valuing players with such adaptability—as exemplified by Shohei Ohtani—have shown interest in him.

Donovan’s stats to be considered by the Dodgers

It’s not solely Donovan’s positional versatility that is appealing to franchises; his regular-season numbers are also noteworthy. He was instrumental for the Cardinals, who competed fiercely until the end for a postseason spot, despite his dealing with an injury.

Here are his stats from the 118 games he played in 2025:

Batting Average (AVG): .287

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .353

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .422

On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS): .775

Home Runs (HR): 10

Runs Batted In (RBI): 50

Doubles (2B): 32

Walks (BB): 42

Strikeouts (SO): 67

WAR (Wins Above Replacement): 2.7

Considering these statistics, alongside his performances last season, there’s a strong case for him leaving the Cardinals next season. However, this decision will hinge on what the Dodgers or any other interested franchises can offer the Cardinals.

