Lionel Messi could lose key Inter Miami teammate to Argentine giants in 2026

Lionel Messi is looking to lead Inter Miami to their first MLS title in club history when they face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the grand final this Saturday, December 6th, at Chase Stadium.

Amid this crucial final preparation, the club’s front office also have one eye on the next season, and reports indicate that a major contributor could be departing for Argentina.

According to Argentine journalist German Garcia Grova, South American giant River Plate are closely monitoring the situation of Tadeo Allende, whom they want to acquire for the 2026 season.

The 26-year-old Argentine attacker joined Inter Miami at the beginning of 2025 on a one-year loan deal from Celta Vigo. This means he must return to the Spanish club in the coming weeks, unless the Florida teams negotiate to extend his continuity.

Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Tadeo Allende’s breakout 2025

Allende has played a critical role for Inter Miami this year, appearing in a total of 53 matches across all competitions, including MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, and the Club World Cup. He has developed a strong understanding with Lionel Messi over these months, and his statistics reflect his impact.

In 4,002 minutes of play, he has scored 25 goals and tallied two assists. During the MLS Cup Playoffs, he has already scored 8 goals and is a key force as Inter Miami try to secure the trophy this Saturday against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

