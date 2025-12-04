Broncos HC Sean Payton makes something clear to the NFL about Bill Belichick amid NY Giants rumors

The New York Giants need a new head coach for 2026, and Bill Belichick may be the frontrunner for the job. Now, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton has sent a clear message to the entire NFL about the potential return of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a disappointing 2025 NFL season, the Giants are expected to undergo a major rebuild next year. The first and most important move? A change at the head coach position.

After several seasons without being contenders, the Giants need a big name to lead the team. For that reason, the main option has become Bill Belichick, who is reportedly being eyed by several teams as he considers a return to the league.

Advertisement

Sean Payton makes honest confession on Bill Belichick potentially returning to the NFL

A few months ago, Bill Belichick was in search of an NFL team to coach. However, no franchise decided to hire him, despite his six Super Bowl wins and the number of teams in need of a top-tier coach.

Advertisement

Because of that, Belichick chose to test himself in college by coaching the UNC Tar Heels. His season was not outstanding, which is why rumors suggest he is now eyeing a return to the league in 2026.

Advertisement

As of today, the New York Giants appear to be the most likely landing spot. His potential return has raised alarms across the league, as many believe he still has what it takes to turn a franchise into a true contender, just as he did with the Patriots.

see also Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft involved in competition for unique recognition after ugly Patriots breakup

However, there is one coach who is not concerned about Belichick’s return: Sean Payton. The Broncos head coach welcomes the idea, saying Belichick is the type of coach who forces everyone to elevate their game immediately.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ll be honest with you, I miss him not being in the league,” Sean Payton told reporters on Wednesday about Bill Belichick. “I miss him not being in the league, and I wouldn’t be surprised, and I would be somewhat hopeful that he ends up back in the league. We’d all be better for it. He’s something.”

Will the Giants hire Bill Belichick?

The Giants fired Brian Daboll earlier this year due to the teams poor performances. While they named Mike Kafka the interim coach, he is not expected to remain in the role for the 2026 season.

Advertisement

The rumors of Bill Belichick joining the Giants are strong, but they are still only rumors. Everything will depend on Belichick’s decision to return to the league and whether New York views him as the savior of the franchise.

Advertisement

SurveyShould the Giants hire Bill Belichick? Should the Giants hire Bill Belichick? already voted 0 people