Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Dak Prescott sends clear message to Jerry Jones’ Cowboys after loss against Lions as they are almost eliminated from playoffs

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are almost out of the playoff race after a loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 14.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Dak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys
© Richard Rodriguez/Getty ImagesDak Prescott quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott was very honest after the Dallas Cowboys lost a pivotal game against the Detroit Lions in the start of Week 14. They no longer control their own destiny for the playoffs and will also need a lot of help from other teams.

Advertisement

“At this point, I don’t know if I can say we control our own destiny. I know it was not a stretch saying that before, but, I’m pretty sure if we won out, we were going to have a pretty damn good record, only having five losses and one tie. Being 6-6-1 with four games left now, yeah, I’m pretty sure, especially with just the way some of the divisions are shaped, the North, the West, we’re going to need some things to happen for us. I don’t think it’s in our control at this point.”

The Cowboys have gone three decades without winning the Super Bowl, and consecutive victories over contenders like the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs had renewed the hopes of thousands of fans. However, what happened in Detroit has left them on the brink of elimination.

Advertisement

Are the Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoffs after loss to Lions?

No. The Dallas Cowboys are not eliminated from the playoffs, but they no longer control their own destiny with a 6-6-1 record. Brian Schottenheimer’s team needs to win all four remaining games on the schedule and hope for help from other teams.

Can the Cowboys win the NFC East?

Yes. The Cowboys can still win the NFC East, and that seems like the easiest path to the playoffs. The formula is very simple: if the Eagles lose three of their remaining five games and the Cowboys win out, the division title goes to Dallas.

Advertisement
NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms incredible reason to justify why the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers

see also

NFL News: Jerry Jones confirms incredible reason to justify why the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Packers

What are the Cowboys chances to make the playoffs?

The Cowboys have a 9% chance of making the playoffs since they need a lot of help to climb the standings. In the wild card race, the 49ers are seventh with an 8-4 record, so, just like with the Eagles, Dallas needs San Francisco to lose at least three games.

For that reason, Dak Prescott knows that the season is almost lost. “What we can do is control the way that we approach this game. I think that’s just led by the pride and love you have for this game, teammates, this organization, your opportunity to play this game. So, that will be my message to the players, and I think if we do that, we’ll still give ourselves a chance.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Dak Prescott issues strong message as Cowboys’ playoff hopes take a hit
NFL

Dak Prescott issues strong message as Cowboys’ playoff hopes take a hit

When could CeeDee Lamb return to play for the Cowboys after his Week 14 concussion?
NFL

When could CeeDee Lamb return to play for the Cowboys after his Week 14 concussion?

George Pickens delivers a calm response to Richard Sherman’s harsh criticism after the Cowboys’ loss
NFL

George Pickens delivers a calm response to Richard Sherman’s harsh criticism after the Cowboys’ loss

What result does Lando Norris need at Abu Dhabi GP to secure the 2025 F1 championship?
Formula 1

What result does Lando Norris need at Abu Dhabi GP to secure the 2025 F1 championship?

Better Collective Logo