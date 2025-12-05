Dak Prescott was very honest after the Dallas Cowboys lost a pivotal game against the Detroit Lions in the start of Week 14. They no longer control their own destiny for the playoffs and will also need a lot of help from other teams.

“At this point, I don’t know if I can say we control our own destiny. I know it was not a stretch saying that before, but, I’m pretty sure if we won out, we were going to have a pretty damn good record, only having five losses and one tie. Being 6-6-1 with four games left now, yeah, I’m pretty sure, especially with just the way some of the divisions are shaped, the North, the West, we’re going to need some things to happen for us. I don’t think it’s in our control at this point.”

The Cowboys have gone three decades without winning the Super Bowl, and consecutive victories over contenders like the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs had renewed the hopes of thousands of fans. However, what happened in Detroit has left them on the brink of elimination.

Are the Cowboys eliminated from NFL playoffs after loss to Lions?

No. The Dallas Cowboys are not eliminated from the playoffs, but they no longer control their own destiny with a 6-6-1 record. Brian Schottenheimer’s team needs to win all four remaining games on the schedule and hope for help from other teams.

Can the Cowboys win the NFC East?

Yes. The Cowboys can still win the NFC East, and that seems like the easiest path to the playoffs. The formula is very simple: if the Eagles lose three of their remaining five games and the Cowboys win out, the division title goes to Dallas.

What are the Cowboys chances to make the playoffs?

The Cowboys have a 9% chance of making the playoffs since they need a lot of help to climb the standings. In the wild card race, the 49ers are seventh with an 8-4 record, so, just like with the Eagles, Dallas needs San Francisco to lose at least three games.

For that reason, Dak Prescott knows that the season is almost lost. “What we can do is control the way that we approach this game. I think that’s just led by the pride and love you have for this game, teammates, this organization, your opportunity to play this game. So, that will be my message to the players, and I think if we do that, we’ll still give ourselves a chance.”

