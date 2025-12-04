Jake Paul sends direct message to critics ahead of Anthony Joshua fight: ‘God is on my side’

Jake Paul is embracing the spotlight and the criticism as he prepares for his upcoming heavyweight showdown with Anthony Joshua. Once slated for an exhibition against Gervonta “Tank” Davis, the 26-year-old social media star is now stepping into the ring against a seasoned, two-time champion.

The fight is set for December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. It will be a sanctioned heavyweight bout scheduled for eight three-minute rounds with 10-ounce gloves. Paul faces a formidable opponent: Joshua, a two-time world champion standing five inches taller, and one who has recently competed at the highest level in the heavyweight division.

Paul addressed his critics in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “You know, the world is against me, but what they don’t realize is that I’ve got them where I want them to be,” he said, emphasizing his confidence despite being labeled a heavy underdog.

Paul sees this as a defining moment

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has faced skepticism throughout his career, with critics questioning his choice of opponents, from older legends like Mike Tyson to MMA fighters such as Nate Diaz and Anderson Silva. He insists that the Joshua fight is the validation he’s been seeking.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference about their exhibition match. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

“When I knock out Anthony Joshua and win, I’m the face and king of boxing, and people undeniably won’t be able to say anything. It’s silence across the board,” Paul said. “They think that they have me in the corner, but I really have the world cornered, and it’s exactly where I want them to be.”

Faith and confidence in the ring

Paul credits his confidence to more than just preparation and strategy. “I know God is on my side and I have faith in that. He’s always guided me in everything that I’ve done in my boxing career and in my life. And so I can walk into that ring with extreme confidence, knowing that this is the right moment for me,” he added.

Despite being a heavy underdog, Paul’s bold statements signal he is ready to make a statement against one of boxing’s most accomplished heavyweights. Fans will be watching closely on December 19 to see if Paul can back up his words in the ring.