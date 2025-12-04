Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Steelers might consider firing Mike Tomlin if key situation happens in Pittsburgh

A Steelers insider has revealed what could be the first step for the team’s owner to consider firing Mike Tomlin if the expected results continue to fall short.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Mike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesMike Tomlin head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers

The pressure keeps growing on Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers after a disappointing start to the season with a 6-6 record. Even though they still control their destiny to win the AFC North and reach the playoffs, that doesn’t seem to matter to a fan base that is tired of living in mediocrity.

Advertisement

Another 9-8 year with an early playoff exit might not be enough for Tomlin anymore, given the chants that rang out at Acrisure Stadium during the game against the Bills calling for owner Art Rooney II to fire the head coach.

Even though Mike Tomlin already won a Super Bowl with the team, the playoff win drought and the fact that they are far from being a true contender have caused frustration in the city. The big question is whether Rooney will make a historic decision.

Advertisement

Will Steelers consider firing Mike Tomlin?

The Steelers could consider firing Mike Tomlin if fans keep pressuring Art Rooney II. According to insider Gerry Dulac, during an interview with 102.5 on the Randy Baumann Morning Show, empty seats or the presence of opposing fans in Pittsburgh could be the first step.

“There’s no question the whole thing is disappointing and frustrating for them. The one thing that will get an owner’s attention, I think the Green Bay game, when there were so many Packers fans, meaning obviously Steelers fans were selling their tickets. So, that and the disgruntlement of the fans. Look, I don’t think that’s going to change anything, but there’s no question it has to get their attention because that’s the last thing you want. To lose your fan base. If nothing else, it certainly gets their attention.”

Advertisement

Dulac mentioned that although he does not expect Rooney to fire Tomlin, it would ultimately alert him that a change may be necessary in the near future if things don’t improve.

NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends clear message on Steelers’ chances to make the playoffs before game against Ravens

see also

NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends clear message on Steelers’ chances to make the playoffs before game against Ravens

“They are well aware of that. Every owner is aware of that when they start seeing, not that there’s empty seats at Acrisure, but you get my point. If you’re gonna start selling it to the other team and you’re hearing that, that gets their attentions.”

Advertisement
miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Aaron Rodgers teammate clarifies if Steelers players are missing meetings
NFL

Aaron Rodgers teammate clarifies if Steelers players are missing meetings

NFL insider delivers bad news for Steelers fans who want Mike Tomlin fired
NFL

NFL insider delivers bad news for Steelers fans who want Mike Tomlin fired

Mike Tomlin isn't happy with Steelers after 6-6 record in 2025 season
NFL

Mike Tomlin isn't happy with Steelers after 6-6 record in 2025 season

Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight, Dec. 4, for Lakers vs Raptors in Toronto?
NBA

Why is Luka Doncic not playing tonight, Dec. 4, for Lakers vs Raptors in Toronto?

Better Collective Logo