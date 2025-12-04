The pressure keeps growing on Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers after a disappointing start to the season with a 6-6 record. Even though they still control their destiny to win the AFC North and reach the playoffs, that doesn’t seem to matter to a fan base that is tired of living in mediocrity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another 9-8 year with an early playoff exit might not be enough for Tomlin anymore, given the chants that rang out at Acrisure Stadium during the game against the Bills calling for owner Art Rooney II to fire the head coach.

Even though Mike Tomlin already won a Super Bowl with the team, the playoff win drought and the fact that they are far from being a true contender have caused frustration in the city. The big question is whether Rooney will make a historic decision.

Advertisement

Will Steelers consider firing Mike Tomlin?

The Steelers could consider firing Mike Tomlin if fans keep pressuring Art Rooney II. According to insider Gerry Dulac, during an interview with 102.5 on the Randy Baumann Morning Show, empty seats or the presence of opposing fans in Pittsburgh could be the first step.

Advertisement

“There’s no question the whole thing is disappointing and frustrating for them. The one thing that will get an owner’s attention, I think the Green Bay game, when there were so many Packers fans, meaning obviously Steelers fans were selling their tickets. So, that and the disgruntlement of the fans. Look, I don’t think that’s going to change anything, but there’s no question it has to get their attention because that’s the last thing you want. To lose your fan base. If nothing else, it certainly gets their attention.”

Advertisement

Dulac mentioned that although he does not expect Rooney to fire Tomlin, it would ultimately alert him that a change may be necessary in the near future if things don’t improve.

see also NFL News: Mike Tomlin sends clear message on Steelers’ chances to make the playoffs before game against Ravens

“They are well aware of that. Every owner is aware of that when they start seeing, not that there’s empty seats at Acrisure, but you get my point. If you’re gonna start selling it to the other team and you’re hearing that, that gets their attentions.”

Advertisement