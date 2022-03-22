Cristian Romero has become a crucial player in the Argentina national team. However, Lionel Scaloni will not be able to start him in the March international window for the final games of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Lionel Scaloni has silenced many critics in Argentina. The relatively inexperienced manager proved to be more than capable of taking the reins of the national team as he got La Albiceleste back on their feet.

The Copa America triumph might resume quite well how much the team has progressed since he took over but it looks like Argentina are prepared for even bigger things in the future.

Scaloni not only deserves credit for restoring success but also for finding incredible talents that no one considered before. One of them is Cristian Romero, who has quickly become the dependable center-back that Argentina have been looking for.

Why is Cristian ‘Cuti’ Romero not playing for Argentina vs. Venezuela or Ecuador?

To understand why he is not playing in the final double-fixture before the World Cup, we have to remember what happened in Brazil last year. That suspended game involved Cuti and now prevents him from playing in this window.

On that occasion, Romero was one of the four players who the Brazilian authorities claimed that were breaking Covid protocols in entering the country. That resulted in the game suspension and FIFA eventually decided to suspend the four players in question: Romero, Emiliano Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso, and Emiliano Buendia.

Cristian Romero is unable to play in the March international break because he has to serve a two-match ban given by FIFA for breaking the protocol for international matches. Argentina are hopeful to get the sanction lifted but, considering that they’ve already qualified for Qatar, it’s not like they really need him for these games.