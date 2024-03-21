Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Portugal against Sweden?

Cristiano Ronaldo is having a sensational season in the 2023-2024 Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr. The Portuguese legend is the top scorer in the tournament thanks to 23 goals.

Although individually CR7 is still one of the best players in the world, it seems that there will be no trophies to show for after their surprising elimination against Al Ain in the AFC Champions League.

Furthermore, in the league of Saudi Arabia, they almost have no shot to surpass Al Hilal, the club which signed Neymar, due to a massive difference of 12 points in the standings.

Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing for Portugal vs Sweden?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play today for Portugal against Sweden in an International Friendly at Guimaraes to give him some rest after a very tough stretch with Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

However, according to many reports, coach Roberto Martinez is definitely considering CR7 to play next Tuesday when they face Slovenia on the road at Ljubljana.

This could be one of the final games of preparation before the UEFA Euro 2024 in which Portugal will play in Group F with Turkey, the Czech Republic and the Route C winner of the playoffs: Georgia, Luxembourg, Greece or Kazakhstan.