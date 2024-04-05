Al-Nassr play Damac on Matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League, but Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen among the starters.

Al-Nassr return to action today, when they visit Damac on Matchday 27 of the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League. But this time, Cristiano Ronaldo won’t lead the team to the field, as he’ll start the game on the bench.

Sports had already reported earlier in the week that coach Luis Castro planned to rest the Portuguese star and other key players for this match, since the Riyadh giants played on Tuesday and will take the field again on Monday.

So there may be no need to worry about Ronaldo, since it looks like Al-Nassr are only resting him for a big game ahead. In three days, the club will need a team at full strength to take on Al-Hilal in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals.

This tournament represents one of Al-Nassr’s few opportunities to finish the season with a trophy, since Al-Hilal are 12 points clear atop the Saudi Pro League standings with eight games to go.

Ronaldo’s fantastic night for Al-Nassr on Tuesday

Last time out, Ronaldo put on a show in just 45 minutes of play with an impressive hat-trick, scoring two free-kick goals. In addition, the veteran striker recorded two assists.

It was such a commanding performance by the former Manchester United star, that Castro decided to rest him in the second half. Thanks to Ronaldo, Al-Nassr went to the break leading 5-0 to practically seal the deal before the final whistle.

Ronaldo’s stats in the 2023-24 Saudi Pro League

At 39, Ronaldo continues to defy Father Time in the Middle East. The Portuguese legend is the Saudi Pro League top scorer with an astonishing 29 goals after 26 rounds, seven goals clear of Aleksandar Mitrovic, who is second on the list.

On top of that, Cristiano is also making those around him better, leading the league in assists with 10, tied with Riyad Mahrez and Ruben Neves.