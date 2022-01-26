Napoli forward Hirving Lozano will not be with the Mexican national team for their upcoming World Cup Qualifier against Jamaica at National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston. Here, find out why.

Mexico will travel to Kingston face Jamaica at the Independence Park on Thursday, January 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET), in the Final Round Matchday 9 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This will be their jubilee 30th overall meeting. Mexico are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated 20 victories; Jamaica have won six times to this day, and the remaining three games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 2, 2021, when El Tri snatched a late 2-1 thriller triumph over the Reggae Boyz in their first 2022 World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again in the Third Stage of the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Several key players of the Mexican squad will miss this Matchday 9 clash, and Napoli winger Hirving Lozano is one of them. Here you will find out why the 26-year-old Mexico international is out of this matchup.

Why isn't Hirving Lozano playing for Mexico against Jamaica?

Hirving Lozano had been called up by Gerardo Martino for the three upcoming World Cup Qualifiers in late January and early February. However, he will miss the first of the three matches.

The reason why "Chucky Lozano" has been ruled out of the Jamaica clash has nothing to do with COVID-19, which he recovered from a couple of weeks ago, or any injuries. The right-winger is, in fact, is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Lozano received the first yellow card during El Tri's visit to El Salvador. After putting up with a couple of tough tackles, he went for the revenge, charging into a rival, and ended up with the first warning. Against Canada, meanwhile, an unnecessary foul on Stephen Eustaquio is what triggered the second card and the consequent suspension.