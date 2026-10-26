Why is it called Yashin Trophy? More about the best goalkeeper award at the 2026 Ballon d’Or

The Yashin Trophy puts the spotlight on football’s top goalkeepers at the 2026 Ballon d’Or. But what connects this prestigious award to a Soviet legend, and how has it become a defining honor for the position?

The Ballon d’Or is soccer’s most prestigious individual honor, but a goalkeeper’s path to recognition has historically been different from that of a striker or midfielder. That is why the Yashin Trophy holds a special place in the annual awards ceremony.

Introduced in 2019, the award gives the world’s best goalkeepers their own spotlight, recognizing a position that has produced only one winner of the main Ballon d’Or. The trophy takes its name from Lev Yashin.

The legendary Soviet goalkeeper made history in 1963 by becoming the only goalkeeper ever to win the Ballon d’Or. Nicknamed the “Black Spider”, he redefined what it meant to be a goalkeeper.

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Why is the Yashin Trophy named after Lev Yashin?

The Yashin Trophy is named after Lev Yashin, the only goalkeeper in history to win the Ballon d’Or, which he received in 1963. The award was introduced to recognize the world’s best goalkeeper and give greater visibility to a position that has rarely received the same individual recognition as attacking players.

Yashin, a Soviet soccer legend who spent his club career with Dynamo Moscow, earned the nickname “Black Spider” because of his remarkable reflexes, agility and ability to cover the goal.

He was also known for his command of the penalty area and willingness to organize his defense, helping redefine the expectations placed on goalkeepers. His Ballon d’Or triumph remains a landmark achievement.

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By naming the trophy after him, the organizers honored a player whose influence extended beyond his own era and established a lasting connection between his legacy and excellence in goalkeeping.

Who has won the most Yashin trophies?

Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martinez are tied for the most Yashin Trophy wins, with two each, entering the 2026 ceremony. Donnarumma won in 2021 and 2025, while Martinez claimed the award in 2023 and 2024.

Emiliano Martinez presents his Yashin Trophies for the 2023 and 2024 seasons (Source: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

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The previous winners reflect several generations of elite goalkeeping. Alisson Becker won the inaugural trophy in 2019, followed by Donnarumma in 2021, Thibaut Courtois in 2022, Martinez in 2023 and 2024, and Donnarumma again in 2025.

There was no winner in 2020, when the Ballon d’Or ceremony was canceled. Martinez’s back-to-back victories recognized his performances for Argentina and Aston Villa, while Donnarumma’s second award followed a standout campaign with Paris Saint-Germain.

Who are the nominees for the 2026 Yashin Trophy?

Ten goalkeepers have been nominated for the 2026 Men’s Yashin Trophy, with the winner scheduled to be announced at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in London on October 26, 2026. The shortlist features established international stars and goalkeepers who have made their mark at club level.

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The official nominees are:

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Al-Hilal)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Joan Garcia (Spain, Barcelona)

Gregor Kobel (Switzerland, Borussia Dortmund)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa/Chelsea)

Edouard Mendy (Senegal, Al-Ahli)

David Raya (Spain, Arsenal)

Matvei Safonov (Russia, Paris Saint-Germain)

Unai Simon (Spain, Athletic Club)

Vozinha (Cape Verde, Chaves/Colo-Colo)

The 2026 ceremony also features a separate Women’s Yashin Trophy, with five nominees: Ann-Katrin Berger, Cata Coll, Hannah Hampton, Lorena and Ayaka Yamashita. Hampton enters the ceremony as the reigning women’s winner.

How is the Yashin Trophy winner chosen?

The Yashin Trophy winner is selected by an international jury of specialized journalists, with one representative from each of the countries included among the top 100 in the FIFA men’s rankings before the nominees are announced.

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The award is open to goalkeepers regardless of nationality or the league in which they play. The voting process works as follows:

The shortlist is established: France Football, L’Équipe and the other designated participants select 10 nominees.

The jury votes: Each journalist ranks three goalkeepers from the shortlist.

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Points are awarded: The first choice receives five points, the second receives three, and the third receives one.

The winner is determined: The goalkeeper with the highest total wins the trophy. If there is a tie, the number of first-place votes is used to separate the candidates, followed by second-place votes if necessary.

The voting criteria cover three main areas: individual performances and decisive contributions, team achievements, and sporting conduct and fair play. This means the award considers more than clean sheets or save percentages; it also recognizes a goalkeeper’s overall influence on the team’s results.

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Has a goalkeeper ever won the Ballon d’Or?

Lev Yashin is the only goalkeeper ever to win the men’s Ballon d’Or, receiving the award in 1963. His achievement remains unique in the history of the prize, which was established in 1956.

His victory came during his career with Dynamo Moscow and the Soviet Union national team. His performances, athleticism and revolutionary approach to goalkeeping helped him stand out in an era when individual awards were largely associated with outfield players.

Although the distinction recognizes outstanding performances in goal, it does not change the history of the main prize: no other goalkeeper has won the men’s Ballon d’Or since Yashin’s triumph.

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Key takeaways