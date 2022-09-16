The derby of the Spanish capital on matchday 6 of LaLiga will have an important casualty, as Real Madrid will not be able to count on its reference in the attack against Atletico Madrid: the French Karim Benzema. We reveal the reasons for his absence.

Carlo Ancelotti has a complicated puzzle to solve, after it was confirmed that the French striker and star of the team, Karim Benzema will not be able to play in Real Madrid's match against Atletico Madrid in LaLiga of Spain.

Undoubtedly, in this match corresponding to matchday 6, the so-called Madrid derby that pits the two most popular teams in the Spanish capital, Benzema's absence will be felt, as he is undoubtedly the reference point in the attack of the white team.

With the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, any injury suffered by a player with the potential to be included in the National Team's squad for the tournament will be a cause for concern. What is it about Karim Benzema that will prevent him from playing in Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid? Will it affect him to play the World Cup?

Injury prevents Karim Benzema from playing for Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

The French striker started the season with good performances. He scored 4 goals (1 in the European Super Cup and 3 in the league), and once again he has emerged as the key man in Real Madrid's attack, not only scoring, but also providing fluency to the game and assisting his teammates.

However, in the September 6 match against Celtic Glasgow in the UEFA Champions League, Karim Benzema set off alarm bells for Madrid and the France National Team by leaving the game after 30 minutes. Since then, he has missed Los Merengues' two most recent matches: that against Mallorca in La Liga, and against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

The reason that led him to leave the match against Celtic, and that will prevent him from playing with Real Madrid against Atletico Madrid in the derby of the Spanish capital, is a double injury in his right thigh: both in the semitendinosus muscle (posterior part) and in the quadriceps (overload in the anterior part).

As it is not a serious injury, which only requires rehabilitation, Karim Benzema is expected to be available again for Real Madrid's first game in October, which is the home match against Osasuna in the Spanish league.