Trending topics:
Champions League

Why is Kylian Mbappe not starting today for Real Madrid vs Lille in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League?

Kylian Mbappe isn't in the starting lineup for Real Madrid's clash against Lille in the 2024-25 Champions League. Here's what to know about the French star's health.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Natalia Lobo

Real Madrid faces Lille Olympique Sporting Club for Matchday 2 of the 2024-25 Champions League. However, Kylian Mbappe will start the match on the bench, after being sidelined due to an injury.

The French star, who was set to face his younger brother Ethan, isn’t part of the starting eleven after sustaining a thigh injury in Madrid‘s 3-2 LaLiga win over Alavés on Sept. 24. However, he could play some minutes, according to what Carlo Ancelotti explained in the press conference previous to the match.

“Yes, he’s recovered well, fast,” Ancelotti told the press. “But he only trained on his own yesterday. He’s been out for a short time so he hasn’t lost his condition. We’ll train now, he’ll train with us and then we’ll evaluate and take the right decision. We don’t want to take any risks.

Advertisement

“He had a strain,” Ancelotti explained. “Now with new technology they talk about grade one, grade two… In just under a week, he’s recovered well. He wanted to travel to play. If he feels good, 100%, he could play. If there’s no risk, he’ll play from the first minute.”

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid (Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Advertisement

It was expected that the forward would be out of action for around three weeks. So far, Mbappe, who has scored seven goals for Madrid this season in all competitions, only missed one game, Real’s 1-1 draw at Atlético Madrid in the derby on Sunday.

Real Madrid’s starting lineup vs Lille

Real Madrid will play against Lille with the following starting lineup: Andriy Lunin; Ferland Mendy, Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal; Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchoumanei, Fede Valverde; Vinicius, Jude Bellingham and Endrick Felipe.

Advertisement

Kylian Mbappe’s goals with Real Madrid so far

Apart from his five goals in LaLiga, Mbappe also scored against Stuttgart in the Champions League for Madrid’s 3-1 win. His first goal for Los Blancos came in the UEFA Super Cup against Atalanta, which Madrid won 2-0.

natalia lobo
Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew on Matchday 36 of 2024 MLS season?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew on Matchday 36 of 2024 MLS season?

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh
NFL

Jets News: Aaron Rodgers tells revealing details about his relationship with HC Robert Saleh

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders throws Shedeur under the bus after Buffaloes practice
College Football

NCAAF News: Deion Sanders throws Shedeur under the bus after Buffaloes practice

Jürgen Klinsmann on USMNT and why he cut Landon Donovan, as well as kind words about Diego Maradona
Soccer

Jürgen Klinsmann on USMNT and why he cut Landon Donovan, as well as kind words about Diego Maradona

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo