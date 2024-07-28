Why is Kylian Mbappe not traveling to the U.S. tour with Real Madrid?

Despite the excitement of Real Madrid fans eager to see Kylian Mbappe don the white jersey in preseason friendlies, the French superstar will not be traveling to the United States. His debut with the Spanish club will have to wait.

The reason why Mbappe will miss the pre-season is because Real Madrid authorities in agreement with head coach Carlo Ancelotti believe it is best for the French forward to continue his rest after an intense season with Paris Saint–Germain and his participation with the French national team in the UEFA Euro 2024.

Mbappe is not the only player staying back in Europe. Other Real Madrid players in similar situations will also not join the U.S. tour, including Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, Dani Carvajal, and Federico Valverde.

These players are expected to report to the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas training facilities next week to begin preparations for the 2024/2025 season. This season, Real Madrid will compete in seven different competitions, these are LaLiga, Copa del Rey, the Spanish Super Cup, the European Super Cup, the UEFA Champions League, the Intercontinental Cup and the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid new signing, Kylian Mbappe poses for a photo with Florentino Perez Rodriguez, President of Real Madrid as he is unveiled at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. David Ramos/Getty Images

When will Kylian Mbappe play his first match?

The Frenchman is expected to play in the European Super Cup, in the clash between the winner of the Champions League (Real Madrid) and the winner of the Europa League (Atalanta) on August 14 in Warsaw.

A few days later, the former PSG striker will be able to make his debut in LaLiga, in the first match against Mallorca, at the Son Moix Stadium, on August 18.

Real Madrid’s preseason matches in the United States

Real Madrid has scheduled three preseason matches in the United States. They will face AC Milan at Soldier Field in Chicago on July 31, Barcelona at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 3, and Chelsea at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on August 6.