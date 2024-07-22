Brazilian prodigy Endrick is set to make his debut with Real Madrid in the preseason friendly against Milan on July 31.

As reigning Champions League winners, Real Madrid is preparing for the new season with several pre-season friendlies, including a highly anticipated match against AC Milan on July 31, and Carlo Ancelotti would have already defined the front line.

According to Spain’s Diario AS, Carlo Ancelotti has already decided on his attacking trio for the friendly against Milan, featuring the young Brazilian star Endrick. Joining him in the attack will be Arda Güler and Brahim Diaz, forming a dynamic trio for the match against the Italian team.

This match against Milan will be particularly significant as it marks Endrick’s debut in a Real Madrid jersey. The Brazilian forward turned 18 on Sunday, making him eligible to officially join the Spanish club.

Endrick’s presentation

Endrick was signed from Palmeiras in 2022 and has been eagerly awaiting his 18th birthday to make the official move to Real Madrid. His formal introduction to the fans is scheduled for July 27 at the Santiago Bernabeu, where he will be warmly welcomed by the Madrid faithful.

The friendly against Milan will serve as a crucial test for Real Madrid and an exciting opportunity for fans to see how the team is shaping up for the upcoming season’s challenges.

When will Kylian Mbappe play his first match?

Kylian Mbappe said he was looking forward to traveling to the U.S. tour at the end of July, although he acknowledged that the decision is not up to him. “We will discuss it with the coach and the club. If the club wants me to go, I will go,” he said.

The Frenchman is expected to play in the European Super Cup, in the clash between the winner of the Champions League (Real Madrid) and the winner of the Europa League (Atalanta) on August 14 in Warsaw.

A few days later, the former PSG striker will be able to make his debut in LaLiga, in the first match against Mallorca, at the Son Moix Stadium, on August 18.