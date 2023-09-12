Lionel Messi will not start against Bolivia in La Paz according to TyC Sports reporter Gastón Edul, Argentina is set to play their second World Cup qualifier after defeating Ecuador last week with a thunderous Messi free kick.

After Messi scored, he was substituted looking visibly tired, after the match Messi told reporters that it would “not be the last time I will be removed before the end of the match”.

Messi did go through various medical revisions before Argentina flew to Bolivia as a precautionary measure as reasons of fatigue were cited as to Messi being reviewed. The Inter Miami star has flown cross country since his arrival to the United States with stops in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York, and Cincinnati.

Messi on the bench against Bolivia

According to Gastón Edul, Messi had not train with the rest of the first team and while not confirmed every indication is that the Inter Miami DP will be on the bench against Bolivia. Messi has played 11 matches in just a little over a month and a half since joining Inter Miami.

Inter Miami have been in do or die situations since the Argentine’s arrival and this has led to a lot of miles and fatigue on Messi’s legs, considering he did not have a proper preseason.

While not yet confirmed Lionel Scaloni is leaning towards a starting XI against Bolivia as follows: Emiliano Martínez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Leandro Paredes or Alexis Mac Allister; Ángel Di María, Nicolás González or Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martínez or Julián Álvarez.