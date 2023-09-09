Lionel Messi has amazed everyone with his unbelievable impact as the new star of Inter Miami. A club destined to failure is now back in the race for the playoffs in the MLS after winning their first trophy at the 2023 Leagues Cup.

Coach Gerardo Martino has found the perfect balance between veterans like Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba with young players on the rise such as Benjamin Cremaschi.

Lionel Messi has been sensational scoring 11 goals in the same number of matches. All this happens at a time in which his performances are inevitably compared with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. Christian Pulisic took notice of that.

Christian Pulisic is amazed by Lionel Messi in MLS

Christian Pulisic acknowledged Lionel Messi’s performances with Inter Miami will boost MLS worldwide. “It absolutely helps. I mean obviously all the games that Messi is playing in MLS and these cups have become massive games. It seems like everyone’s there. It’s exciting and it’s fun.”

Pulisic is right now with the USMNT for two International Friendlies against Uzbekistan and Oman. According to the new star of AC Milan, Messi’s impact could also be found on the national team by the experience gained by young players sharing with the legend.

“It’s a positive thing for this country. So, I’m enjoying watching and following that Miami path. Obviously, some of our American teammates are there who’ve been playing really well. It’s fun to see how Messi has come in and help lift the level so much of that team as well.”