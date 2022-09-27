With Qatar 2022 just around the corner, Argentina take on Jamaica in an international friendly at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey. Find out here why Lionel Messi is not starting for the 2021 Copa America champions.

The long-awaited Qatar 2022 World Cup is drawing nearer for the Argentina national team, which heads into the tournament with high aspirations. But first, Lionel Scaloni's side faces Jamaica in an international friendly. Though the team will feature a number of regular starters, Lionel Messi won't be part of the lineup.

Following a comfortable 3-0 victory over Honduras in Miami - in which the Paris Saint-Germain superstar scored twice, La Albiceleste take on the Reggae Boyz in New Jersey in their final game of the September international window.

There won't be many games left for the 2021 Copa America winners before the FIFA World Cup starts, which is why they want to make sure they arrive at full strength. Messi was expected to start anyway, but there was a change of plans.

The reason Lionel Messi is not starting for Argentina vs. Jamaica

According to Gaston Edul of TyC Sports, Lionel Messi is not starting for Argentina vs. Jamaica as the coaching staff decided to give him some rest ahead of the World Cup. There were also reports that Messi had a cold the day before the game. However, he is expected to come off the bench.

Messi, 35, may have won all kinds of accolades by now, but he always wants to play. The coaching staff reportedly preferred not to take a risk by starting him, and instead agreed with Messi that he could take part in the last 30 minutes.

It's worth to be noted that Leo is understood to feel fine. Still, sending him to the field from the beginning in this type of game wasn't worth the risk. Argentina have much more important fixtures on the horizon, so protecting Messi is priority.