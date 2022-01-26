Wolves striker Raul Jimenez will not be with the Mexican national team for their upcoming World Cup Qualifier against Jamaica at National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston. Here, find out why.

Mexico will go to Kingston to come against Jamaica at the Independence Park on Thursday, January 27, 2021, at 7:00 PM (ET), in the Final Round Matchday 9 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This will be their jubilee 30th overall meeting. Mexico are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated 20 victories; Jamaica have won six times to this day, and the remaining three games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 2, 2021, when El Tri snatched a late 2-1 thriller triumph over the Reggae Boyz in their first 2022 World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again in the Third Stage of the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Several key players of the Mexican squad will miss this Matchday 9 clash, and Wolverhampton centre-forward Raul Jimenez is one of them. Here you will find out why the 30-year-old Mexico international is out of this matchup.

Why isn't Raul Jimenez playing for Mexico against Jamaica?

Raul Jimenez will not feature for Mexico against Jamaica and is doubtful to face Costa Rica and Panama due to an injury he had suffered last weekend. It has also prevented him from playing in the 2-1 win against Brentford Premier League.

According to TUDN, the Mexican striker continues to suffer from muscle discomfort in his calf, and as a result, he will certainly be out of the first of the three World Cup Qualifiers this month and in February.

The 30-year-old striker did not make the trip to Kingston despite the fact that he was expected to stay with the group to support his teammates. It is suggested that he is waiting for new medical tests to be carried out to see if he can play against Costa Rica on Sunday, January 30.