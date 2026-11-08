Amadora vs Benfica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a Primeira Liga game on November 8, 2026

Estrela da Amadora host Benfica at Estadio Jose Gomes for a Matchday 11 Primeira Liga clash. With the visitors chasing the league leaders and the hosts looking to end a difficult run, find out how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Amadora vs Benfica Tournament Primeira Liga Date Sunday, November 8, 2026 Time 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

How to watch Amadora vs Benfica in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch the game live through Fubo and beIN SPORTS CONNECT, the streaming service that provides access to the Portuguese league.

Can I watch Amadora vs Benfica for free?

Eligible new Fubo subscribers may be able to watch Amadora vs Benfica for free through a five-day free trial.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Benfica travel to Amadora looking to maintain their position among the Primeira Liga title contenders. After 10 matches, the Eagles sit second in the standings with 25 points, five behind leaders FC Porto, who have won all 10 of their opening league games.

Benfica have recorded eight wins, one draw and one defeat, scoring 27 goals and conceding eight. A victory against Estrela would keep them within reach of the top spot while putting pressure on Porto.

Alessandro Circati of SL Benfica (Source: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

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Estrela da Amadora, meanwhile, occupy 12th place with 10 points from 10 matches. Their campaign has been considerably more difficult, with two wins, four draws and four defeats.

They have also suffered four consecutive league losses, most recently falling 2-1 away to Moreirense on October 31. Playing at home against one of Portugal’s biggest clubs represents an opportunity to change their momentum and collect valuable points.

Amadora vs Benfica: Predicted Lineups

Amadora (4-2-3-1): Leo Linck; Lucas Mincarelli, Stefan Lekovic, Luan Patrick, Max Scholze; Manuel Serra, Kevin Hoog Jansson; Ianis Stoica, Lovro Zvonarek, Abraham Marcus; Leandro Antonetti.

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Benfica (4-2-3-1): Samuel Soares; Samuel Dahl, Alessandro Circati, Tomas Araujo, Alexander Bah; Joao Palhinha, Fredrik Aursnes; Andreas Schjelderup, Gianluca Prestianni, Dodi Lukebakio; Vangelis Pavlidis.

What time is the Amadora vs Benfica match?

The Amadora vs Benfica match kicks off on Sunday, November 8, at 3:30 PM ET at Estadio Jose Gomes in Amadora, Portugal. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 3:30 PM

Central Time: 2:30 PM

Mountain Time: 1:30 PM

Pacific Time: 12:30 PM