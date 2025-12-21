Why is Villarreal vs Barcelona not being played in the US today despite LaLiga’s initial announcement?

European football leagues are increasingly striving to broaden their reach and showcase matches in new territories, aiming to attract a wider audience. Recently, Javier Tebas, the president of LaLiga, announced plans for the Villarreal vs Barcelona match to occur outside of Spain.

However, due to objections from players and certain executives within LaLiga, the decision was made to cancel the proposed move to the USA for the match, citing various reasons, including the compensation for the Villarreal’s supporters and the economical revenue for both teams.

Aside from the technical and logistical challenges of hosting the match abroad, which included issues with infrastructure, there was a notable lack of support from executives and fans, all of whom voiced their opposition to hosting the game outside Spain.

What initially seemed like an exciting opportunity quickly turned contentious, as some fans argued it would be unfair to expect them to pay for flights to the US to watch their team, especially given Barcelona’s considerable international fanbase that already provides substantial support beyond Spain.

Villarreal’s statement regarding the planned US game

Amid the controversy surrounding the proposed venue change, Villarreal expressed their dissatisfaction. The club released a statement outlining their reasons for opposing the relocation of the match to the United States.

“The financial resources allocated by LaLiga for this initiative should be used to compensate Villarreal CF season ticket holders. These loyal fans, who would miss a match included in their season pass, should be offered free travel to Miami to watch the game or receive a partial refund of their ticket price. Neither Villarreal nor Barcelona will gain any direct financial benefit from LaLiga for relocating the match. As stated in point one, the funds should compensate Villarreal’s season ticket holders, and it would be unfair to other LaLiga clubs,” Villarreal clarified.

The match was initially scheduled to take place in Miami on December 20, but given the challenges and the backlash from supporters, it was ultimately canceled. Instead, the game will be held today at La Ceramica Stadium, Villarreal’s home ground in Spain.