Where to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Villarreal will face off against Barcelona in a Matchday 17 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Villarreal vs Barcelona online in the US on Fubo]

A marquee La Liga showdown is on deck with major implications at the top of the table. Real Madrid’s 2–0 win over Sevilla tightened the title race, pulling Los Blancos within one point of Barcelona and cranking up the pressure on the league leaders to keep stacking results. Barcelona can’t afford a slip now, especially with Villarreal standing in the way.

Sitting third on 35 points, the Yellow Submarine may trail Barça by eight, but a victory would trim that gap to five and reignite their own title ambitions, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash where both sides know three points could reshape the race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Villarreal vs Barcelona match be played?

Villarreal will play against Barcelona on Sunday, December 22, for the Matchday 17 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Tajon Buchanan of Villarreal – Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

Advertisement

see also Messi and Lewandowski to join forces? Former Poland international links Barcelona star with Inter Miami

Villarreal vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Villarreal vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Villarreal and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.