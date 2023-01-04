Villarreal and Real Madrid will clash off at Estadio de la Ceramica in the 16th round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Villarreal will welcome Real Madrid at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal on Matchday 16 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream soccer match in the US.

This will be their 47th league meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 26 games so far; Villareal have celebrated 16 victories so far to this day, and four matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on February 12, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 16 game between Villarreal and Real Madrid will be played on Saturday, January 7, 2022, at Estadio de la Ceramica in Villarreal.

Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Villarreal vs Real Madrid in La Liga 2022-23

The match to be played between Villarreal and Real Madrid in the 16th round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States. Other options are ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.