Where to watch Villarreal vs Manchester City in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Villarreal will square off against Manchester City in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Villarreal vs Manchester City online in the US on DAZN]

One of the standout clashes of Matchday 3 features Manchester City taking on Villarreal in what promises to be an electric encounter. City enter the matchup sitting in a strong position with four points, aiming to build on their momentum and tighten their grip on a knockout-stage berth.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are desperate to turn things around after collecting just one point from their first two outings. Despite their difficult start, the Spanish side remains a dangerous opponent capable of making life difficult for the Citizens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Villarreal vs Manchester City match be played?

Villarreal host Manchester City this Tuesday, October 21, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Gerard Moreno of Villarreal – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Advertisement

Villarreal vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Villarreal vs Manchester City in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Villarreal and Manchester City. Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.