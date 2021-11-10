Barcelona winger Ansu Fati is not with the Spanish national team for their final World Cup Qualifiers against Greece and Sweden. Find out why.

On Thursday, the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 will resume, with lots of action to witness. In November, the road to Qatar 2022 finally comes to an end with a double matchday that will decide the teams that qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Spain will first visit Greece at the Olympic Stadium in Athens on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the Group B Matchday 7 of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Three days later, on Sunday, November 14, 2021, the Red Fury will meet up with Sweden in the final and decisive Group B qualifying match.

In addition to several surprise call-ups, vast key players of Luis Enrique's side will miss the Matchday 7 and Matchday 8 clashes, and Barcelona's talented forward, Ansu Fati is one of them. Here you will find out why the 19-year-old Spanish international is out of the last two European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers.

Ansu Fati to miss World Cup Qualifiers against Greece and Sweden

After suffering an injury against Celta Vigo, Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is anticipated to be sidelined for 4-6 weeks. Fati was substituted in the first half after scoring the game's first goal, and the club later confirmed the extent of his injury.

The Blaugrana have not said how long the left-winger will be out, but Catalunya Radio believe it will be at least a month and up to six weeks. Thus, Fati will now miss both European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers against Greece and Sweden, as well as both Champions League and Bundesliga matches, in addition to La Liga matches against Espanyol, Villarreal, Real Betis, and Osasuna.

Fati's injury is a major setback for the young jewel, who had just recently returned after a 10-month layoff due to a knee ailment. Spain's youngest ever goalscorer has four goals in eight appearances this season, and he had been recalled to the La Roja national team for the first time in more than a year.