Leeds United vs Manchester United: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for International Friendly Match on August 12, 2026

Leeds United face Manchester United at Croke Park in Dublin in a high-profile international friendly ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season. Here is how to watch the rivalry live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Leeds United vs Manchester United Tournament International Friendly Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time 2:30 PM ET / 11:30 AM PT TV Channels CBS Sports Golazo Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+

How to watch Leeds United vs Manchester United in the USA

Leeds United vs Manchester United will be available to watch on CBS Sports Golazo Network in the United States. The free, 24/7 soccer network from CBS Sports carries live matches alongside soccer news, highlights and analysis.

For streaming, the international friendly will be available through Paramount+ and Fubo, giving viewers multiple options to follow the match live.

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Can I watch Leeds United vs Manchester United for free?

Viewers in the USA can watch the match for free with Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. It currently lists the match on its platform and offers a free trial for eligible new subscribers, allowing fans to use the trial period to stream the game.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Leeds United and Manchester United meet at Croke Park in Dublin on Wednesday, August 12, in one of the final tests before the 2026/27 Premier League season begins.

Although this is a pre-season friendly with no competitive points or trophy at stake, the timing makes it an important opportunity for both managersto finalize their plans before the league campaign gets underway.

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Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire of Manchester United (Source: David Lidstrom/Getty Images)

For Leeds, the match is another chance for Daniel Farke to assess his squad after a busy summer of preparation. The Whites have already beaten Sunderland 1-0, defeated Liverpool 4-2 in Chicago and followed that with a 2-0 win over RB Leipzig at Elland Road.

Manchester United are also using the fixture to sharpen their squad under Michael Carrick. The Red Devils have scheduled six pre-season matches as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign, with Leeds coming after their meeting with Paris Saint-Germain and before the final friendly against AC Milan.

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What time is the Leeds United vs Manchester United match?

The Leeds United vs Manchester United match kicks off on Wednesday, August 12, at 2:30 PM ET. The fixture is scheduled for 7:30 PM BST at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.