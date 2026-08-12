Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for International Friendly Match on August 12, 2026

Deportivo La Coruña host Real Madrid at ABANCA-RIAZOR for the 81st Trofeo Teresa Herrera. With both sides preparing for the new season, here is how to catch every minute of the action live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid Tournament International Friendly Date Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, DAZN USA, FOX One

How to watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid in the USA

Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid will be available on FOX Deportes in the United States, giving viewers a traditional TV option for the friendly. The match will also be available to stream through Fubo, DAZN USA and FOX One.

Can I watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid for free?

Fubo offers a free trial that can be used to watch Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid without paying upfront, provided the viewer is eligible for the promotional offer. The 5-day free-trial availability can vary by plan and subscriber.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Deportivo La Coruna and Real Madrid meet at ABANCA-RIAZOR on Wednesday, August 12, in the 81st edition of the Trofeo Teresa Herrera, bringing one of Spain’s most historic preseason tournaments to a close.

The match is Deportivo’s final friendly before its return to LaLiga, while Real Madrid are using it as part of their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

For Deportivo, the game is an especially important test against one of Europe’s biggest clubs. Antonio Hidalgo‘s side enters the match unbeaten in six preseason games, with three wins and three draws, including a 1-0 victory over Genoa to win the Trofeo Spagnolo. The Galician club has also used the summer to integrate new players while preparing for its return to Spain’s top flight.

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Players of Real Madrid (Source: David Balogh/Getty Images)

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are approaching the final stretch of their preseason under Jose Mourinho. The club recently earned its first win of the summer by beating Ferencvaros 2-1 in Budapest, and the Teresa Herrera will be an important opportunity to continue building rhythm before the competitive season begins.

There is also plenty of history behind the trophy itself. Deportivo are the record winners of the men’s Trofeo Teresa Herrera with 26 titles, while Real Madrid are second with nine. The competition is also described by Deportivo as the world’s longest-running annual summer soccer tournament, making this meeting more than just another preseason friendly.

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What time is the Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid match?

The Deportivo La Coruna vs Real Madrid match kicks off on Wednesday, August 12, at 3:00 PM ET at ABANCA-RIAZOR in A Coruna, Spain. For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times: