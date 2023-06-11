By defeating Serie A giants Inter in the UEFA Champions League Final, Manchester City wrote themselves into the annals of sports history. After years of massive expenditure, Sheikh Mansour finally watched his team win the one trophy he had set his heart on.

The game was decided by a second-half goal from Rodri, giving the Englishmen a spectacular trifecta of trophies after they had already won the Premier League and the FA Cup. In doing so, they joined Manchester United (1999) as the only other Premier League club to win all three major titles.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, achieved this feat with two different clubs, making him the first manager to do so. The Spaniard will have plenty of time to lead his side to more European success. Until that goal is achieved, the famed sky blue jersey will not sport the badge of a Champions League winner.

The reason you won’t see Manchester City jersey with Champions League winners’ logo

The Champions League winner’s badge will not be featured on City’s uniforms for the next season, despite the team’s historic performance. The emblem has been donned by various of Europe’s greats, such as Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Milan.

For one thing, the UEFA Badge of Honour is not given out for a single victory in the tournament. Teams who have won the UCL a total of five times, or three consecutive times, are the only ones eligible to wear the insignia.

Only seven teams presently match the requirements of this system, which was created around the turn of the century. Only the aforementioned clubs—Real Madrid, Milan, Liverpool, Bayern, Barcelona, and Ajax—are presently authorized to use the UEFA Badge of Honour logo.