Paul Pogba is at the center of a shocking storm as the Juventus midfielder failed a doping test on August 20th. Pogba did not play against Udinese on the day, but his number was drawn for the random test.

Once the first positive test came out, Pogba took a second test which is expected to return positive as well given what he took. If suspended, Pogba could face up to four years away from the game, although usually players are suspended for no more than 6 months to 1 year.

A source confirmed to ESPN that Pogba did not take any illegal street drug but rather the French star took some nutritional supplements that contained testosterone, a banned substance.

Paul Pogba tests positive for testosterone

According to ESPN the supplements were prescribed to Pogba by a friend who is a Miami doctor, the food supplements are obtainable only in the U.S. and were imported to Italy.

Pogba informed Juventus he did not know that the supplements in question had testosterone and the former Manchester United player admitted his mistake and regretted not telling the club about the product to verify that he could use it.

Juventus as a result have stopped paying Pogba his salary until the matter is taken care of and according to a source if suspended, Juventus have informed Pogba that the club may terminate his contract which runs until June 2026.

Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta told the Italian media that, “The only certain thing is that Paul Pogba never intended to break the rules.” To add to Pogba’s worry he could face criminal charges because drug doping is a criminal offense in Italy.