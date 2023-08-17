The Italian Serie A kicks off on August 19th and it will have Napoli defending their historic Serie A title against the rest of the 19 teams of the league.

Historically a league which has not had many Americans, this season that changes with four of the best USMNT players playing in Serie A and for two of the league’s top clubs.

Serie A has been home to Alexi Lalas, Michael Bradley, and Gianluca Busio. Now it has one of the best American soccer talents ever, here are the four USMNT players in Serie A for 2023/2024.

Americans in Serie A

The biggest name belongs to AC Milan winger Christian Pulisic, who is looking to have a breakout season after a tough spell at Chelsea where he won 3 titles. Pulisic’s teammate will be Yunus Musah, recently transferred from Valencia in LaLiga where he played over 100 matches.

Over to Juventus two of the most electric and eccentric national teamers play for the Italian Old lady. Tim Weah, son of the legendary George Weah, seems to be playing wing back and did very well in preseason.

Then Weston McKennie returns to Juve after a horrific loan spell at Leeds United. McKennie has always flourished under Massimiliano Allegri, and when transfer rumors appeared in the end McKennie was one of Juventus better players in preseason.