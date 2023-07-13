Sergio Ramos and Paul Pogba are both rumored to be going to an unlikely location

Sergio Ramos and Paul Pogba are both at a crossroads so to speak the former PSG defender is now a free agent and is looking for a new club. Pogba has a contract with Juventus until 2026 but could be on the move from the Italian Old Lady.

According to reports in Brazil, both World Cup winners are on the radar of historic team Flamengo, with Globo reporting that for as low as $10 million, the Brazilian giants could land Pogba.

The Brazilian league has been making huge investments over the last decade, it began before the 2014 World Cup and has continue since then, as clubs in Brazil are able to sell talents at high values, sometimes 3-times more the market value of the Argentine League for example.

Situation of Sergio Ramos and Paul Pogba

Sergio Ramos has reportedly been made an offer by Flamengo, the club is hoping that the current standing of being the reigning Copa Libertadores champions and the possibility of a repeat can lure the Spanish defender.

Pogba would be a different story, still in his prime at 30, a move to Flamengo seems farfetched but not out of the question if the offer is right. Flamengo has a very low transfer fee going in their favor and it opens up a chance to give Pogba a competitive salary.