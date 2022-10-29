During the pre-game warm-up for their October 30 encounter against Girona, Real Madrid will wear a Captain America jersey and an Avengers sweatshirt. Here, find out the reason why.

Real Madrid, the reigning champions of Spain's La Liga, are now atop the standings after a perfect regular season that was cut short in the UEFA Champions League. The Whites have earned 31 points in the league thus far, with 10 victories and a tie in 11 total matches played.

Carlo Ancelotti's players started the season off perfectly, but they suffered their first loss of the 2022/23 season on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League against Leipzig by a score of 3-2. Because of this setback, they are eager to make amends this weekend. With one of the season's weaker opponents in their way, they have an excellent chance of winning.

The present standing of Girona is 18th, which is the lowest possible placement at this moment. They are now in a precarious position in the standings with 9 points, one fewer than Almeria, Sevilla, Getafe, and Espanyol. A surprising win over the reigning La Liga winners would move them into a more favorable position.

The reason why Real Madrid will don Captain America warm-up jersey

As of late, word has spread that Los Blancos players would be donning jerseys with a Captain America emblem. They are doing this in accordance with the terms of their sponsorship agreement with Adidas.

Marvel has been a global phenomenon from its inception, inspiring generations beyond the comics' original target audience of young readers to form an emotional connection with their favorite sports teams via shared memories. Given Real Madrid's status as the pinnacle of such clubs, this will serve as a promotional arrangement of sorts, allowing the club to recruit more fans and showcase the comic character.

The choice was reached because the figure protected by a Vibranium shield is the most self-righteous in all of Marvel comics, and has a similar feel to Los Blancos in international soccer. October 30 will see the squad wearing shirts and hoodies featuring Marvel superhero Captain America before the match against Girona.

Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio were some of the Real Madrid athletes featured in an Avengers' marketing campaign called "Heroes Among Us." The Avengers and Adidas are launching their first-ever joint collection, which also marks the first Adidas-themed collection from the team.