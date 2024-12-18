Vinicius claims third club world title: How many more does he need to surpass Messi, Ronaldo?

Real Madrid reaffirmed their status as the undisputed leaders of world soccer on Wednesday. In 2024, they secured La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup, the UEFA Champions League, and the European Super Cup. Adding to this stellar season, they clinched the Intercontinental Cup with a dominant 3-0 victory over Mexico’s Pachuca in the final. For Vinicius Junior, it marked his third world club title, bringing him closer to surpassing the legendary achievements of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Intercontinental Cup, originally introduced in 1960 as a showdown between the champions of Europe and South America, was discontinued in 2004 in favor of the Club World Cup. However, with the upcoming 32-team tournament debuting in 2025 in the United States, the Intercontinental Cup has made a comeback, now featuring champions from multiple continents.

Vinicius Junior, at just 24 years old, has already won three world club titles. His first two came in the Club World Cup with Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022. This latest triumph at the Intercontinental Cup highlights the rapid ascent of the Brazilian winger, who now stands on the brink of matching the legendary records of Messi and Ronaldo.

Messi’s club world titles

Lionel Messi, in his 20-year professional career, claimed three world club titles with Barcelona. His first opportunity in 2006 ended in disappointment, as an injury kept him out of the tournament, where the Spanish giants lost to Brazil’s Internacional.

Messi’s redemption came in 2009, when he scored the decisive goal in Barcelona’s victory over Estudiantes of Argentina. He added two more titles in 2011, starring in a 4-0 win over Neymar’s Santos, and in 2015 with a 3-0 triumph over River Plate.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), DECEMBER 20, 2015 – FIFA Club World Cup Japan 2015.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance

Cristiano Ronaldo has four world club titles to his name. His first came in 2008 with Manchester United after defeating Ecuador’s Liga de Quito. CR7’s next three titles came during his time at Real Madrid. He lifted the trophy in 2014 against San Lorenzo, in 2016 with a hat-trick in the final against Kashima Antlers, and in 2017 with a 1-0 victory over Gremio.

Vinicius’ chase for greatness

With three world club titles under his belt, Vinicius Junior is already on par with Lionel Messi and just one title behind Cristiano Ronaldo. At only 24 years old, he has ample time to surpass both legends. As Real Madrid continues its historic run, all eyes will be on Vini to see if he can add more world club titles and etch his name alongside the all-time greats.

“We always want to win everything,” Vinicius said after the victory over Pachuca. “We have crowned ourselves as the best club in the world. Hopefully, we can continue like this for a long time and give more titles to this club. I think we are marking an era. The team is doing what history demands. Not many players can wear this jersey. We are chosen.”