Portugal vs Wales: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for UEFA Nations League game on September 24, 2026

Portugal and Wales open their UEFA Nations League campaigns at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, with League A Group A4 action beginning on September 24. Here’s how to watch the game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Portugal vs Wales Tournament UEFA Nations League Date Thursday, September 24, 2026 Time 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, FOX One, ViX

How to watch Portugal vs Wales in the USA

Portugal vs Wales will be available in the United States through Fubo, FOX One, FOX Soccer Plus and ViX.

Can I watch Portugal vs Wales for free?

Yes, eligible new Fubo customers can watch Portugal vs Wales during the 5-day free trial. It currently advertises a five-day free trial on its U.S. plans, and its dedicated Portugal vs Wales page offers the match with a “Try for free” option.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Portugal vs Wales opens the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League League A Group A4 campaign, with the defending champions beginning their title defense at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match (Source: Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Portugal became the first two-time Nations League winners in 2025 and now start a new campaign under Jorge Jesus, who replaced Roberto Martinez after Portugal’s 2026 World Cup exit. Jesus will make his competitive debut as Portugal manager against Wales, with Cristiano Ronaldo included in his first squad.

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For Wales, the match represents a return to League A, after Craig Bellamy’s team earned promotion during the 2024/25 Nations League campaign. Wales were unbeaten in that edition and will now face Portugal, Denmark and Norway among Europe’s top-tier nations.

Bellamy has described the return to League A as a major test, particularly with Wales beginning the campaign with consecutive away matches against Portugal and Denmark.

Portugal vs Wales: Predicted Lineups

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo; Vitinha, Ruben Neves; Joao Felix, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto; Cristiano Ronaldo.

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Wales (4-2-3-1): Danny Ward; Jay Dasilva, Ben Davies, Ben Cabango, Neco Williams; Jordan James, Ethan Ampadu; Daniel James, Sorba Thomas, David Brooks; Brennan Johnson.

What time is the Portugal vs Wales match?

The match kicks off on Thursday, September 24, at 2:45 PM ET. The game will be played at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, with the local kickoff scheduled for 7:45 PM.

Eastern Time: 2:45 PM

Central Time: 1:45 PM

Mountain Time: 12:45 PM

Pacific Time: 11:45 AM