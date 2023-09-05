One of the players who in recent years had an almost guaranteed presence in the Uruguayan team was Edison Cavani, current player for Boca Juniors in Argentina. However, in these two Conmebol qualifiers Matchdays he will be absent and here we will tell you the reasons.

Edinson Cavani stands out as one of the most prominent Uruguayan soccer players of the past decade. He rose through the ranks in Uruguay before swiftly transitioning to European soccer, where he consistently excelled with every team he played for. His time at Napoli, where he scored 104 goals, and PSG, where he netted 200 goals, is particularly noteworthy.

On the international stage, he was a vital part of the team that achieved a historic fourth-place finish in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. He also secured victory in the Copa America in 2011 and represented Uruguay in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups. Of particular significance was Uruguay’s performance in Brazil in 2014, as they managed to advance to the round of 16 despite being in a very challenging group.

Why Cavani was left out of the Uruguay squad?

The reasons for Cavani’s absence from the Uruguay squad for the first two Qualifiers Matchdays are akin to those of Luis Suarez. Although not explicitly stated, it appears that coach Marcelo Bielsa is aiming for a generational transition. As a result, the current Uruguay squad comprises just 5 players aged over 25 years.

“My obligation is to decide who I should call. I don’t want to argue why a player is not called,” Bielsa said, adding: “If I explain the reasons why I call or not, the question of explaining my decisions would arise.”