Why was Paulo Dybala not called up by Argentina for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

The Argentine team is gearing up for two Conmebol qualifying games against Ecuador and Bolivia. However, Lionel Scaloni will be without Paulo Dybala for these two Matchdays. What is the reason for his absence? Here we will tell you.

The absence of Paulo Dybala is certainly notable within the Argentine team. He is one of the most influential Argentine players in Europe, currently the leading star of AS Roma, where he has featured in 39 games, scoring 18 goals and providing 7 assists.

Hailing from Laguna Larga, Argentina, Dybala had previously excelled at Juventus, where he spent 7 seasons and accumulated a total of 115 goals and 47 assists. Furthermore, he has been a consistent presence in his national team, participating in a total of 36 games, during which he scored 3 goals and contributed 6 assists.

Why hasn’t Paulo Dybala been included in the Argentina squad?

Paulo Dybala won’t be available for his national team due to a muscle problem that prevented him from completing the match against Hellas Verona. While initial assessments in Italy ruled out a serious injury, the fact remains that the player couldn’t train properly, which is why he will miss the Qualifiers.