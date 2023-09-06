Why was Karim Benzema not called up by France for the 2024 Euro Qualifiers?

Karim Benzema has made 97 appearances for the French national team since 2007, scoring 37 goals. He is one of the top scorers in the team’s history.

France have a perfect record in the 2023 UEFA European Championship qualifiers, winning their four matches so far. They beat the Netherlands 4-0, Republic of Ireland 1-0, Gibraltar 3-0, and Greece 1-0.

Benzema developed his talent as a forward at Real Madrid, where he spent 10+ seasons. He is currently playing for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

Why is Karim Benzema not playing for France vs Republic of Ireland?

Unfortunately Karim Benzema will not be available for this game and likely no other 2024 Euro Qualifiers game as he retired from France’s national team international duty in December 2022 one day after the 2022 World Cup Final.

France’s head coach Didier Deschamps has multiple options to replace Karim Benzema, among them are Mbappe, Thuram, Coman, Griezmann, among others.