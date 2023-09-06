Why was Pedri Gonzalez not called up by Spain for the 2024 Euro Qualifiers?

Pedri González is only 20 years old, but in his short career, he has already earned 18 caps with Spain’s national team. However, he has not yet scored a goal for La Roja.

Spain lost a 2024 Euro Qualifiers game against Scotland in March by a score of 0-2. They currently have three points, but still have enough time to qualify directly to the final tournament.

Pedri plays for FC Barcelona in Spain, where he has become an exceptional player and one of the most dangerous midfielders in the squad.

Why is Pedri Gonzalez not playing for Spain vs Georgia?

Unfortunately Pedri Gonzalez has been injured since August, FC Barcelona announced that he is suffering a right quadriceps injury and there is still no date for his return to action.

Spain’s head coach Luis de la Fuente has no other player than Pedri, but he still has options in the midfield including Rodri, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, among others.