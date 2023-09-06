Why was Raphael Varane not called up by France for the 2024 Euro Qualifiers?

Raphael Varane has made 93 appearances for the French national team since his debut with the senior squad in 2013. He is one of the best defenders France has had in the last 10 years.

France are currently top of the standings in UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with 12 points, and are virtually guaranteed a place in the final tournament.

Varane is currently playing in England for Premier League club Manchester United, but before that he played for Real Madrid from 2011 to 2021.

Why is Raphael Varane not playing for France vs Republic of Ireland?

Unfortunately Raphael Varane will not be available for this game against Republic Ireland as he recently decided to retire from France’s national team international duty. He announced his retirement from the national squad in 2023.

France’s Didier Deschamps knows that Varane was an important player for defense, but so far he has other players to replace them, including Kounde, Upamecano, among others.