With Qatar 2022 drawing nearer, France return to action in the September international break to take on Austria and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League. Find out here why Karim Benzema wasn’t called up.

Why was Karim Benzema not called up to play for France vs Austria and Denmark?

International soccer is back for the September window – the last one before the highly-anticipated Qatar 2022 World Cup. France may have their sights on that tournament, but first they have other things to take care of.

Didier Deschamps’ side has to turn things around in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League, as it is currently bottom of League A’s Group A. Having failed to win in four games (D2 L2), Les Bleus are in the verge of being relegated.

France will first take on Austria before facing Denmark in the group stage finale. Unfortunately, Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema will not be part of their squad for these games.

Why is Karim Benzema not playing for France in the UEFA Nations League?

The reason why he is not playing in the September international break is simple. Karim Benzema picked up a muscle injury playing for Madrid, which ruled him out until the end of the month.

The Frenchman was seen in pain in a UEFA Champions League fixture against Celtic, being subbed off after only 30 minutes. Benzema left the pitch while grabbing his knee, something that worried everyone in France.

Fortunately, the injury was not as serious as it seemed and Benzema’s World Cup chances don’t look at risk. In the meantime, he has to focus on being fully recovered to avoid any setback.