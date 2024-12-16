As the NCAAF season slowly reaches its final stage, several programs are beginning to plan for the future. The Penn State Nittany Lions know they have an important challenge ahead and are counting on the talent of Drew Allar to lead them. The team’s starting QB has already made it clear what his future holds.

It was known that the program would lose its backup QB, Beau Pribula, as he would enter the transfer portal, leaving the biggest question at PSU regarding the future of Allar in College Football. For the comfort of everyone, the talented QB intends to stay with the Nittany Lions.

The news was confirmed by College Football insider Pete Thamel, who announced through his X (formerly Twitter) account @PeteThamel, the player’s decision to commit once again to the Penn State program.

“Sources: Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar has informed the school’s coaching staff of his intention to return to school for his senior year in 2025. Allar is 21-5 as a Penn State starter and would loom as one of the faces of college football in 2025,” Thamel stated.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) passes the ball during NCAA, College League, USA football game action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Through social media, Allar left a clear message: “I know there’s still more work to do, which is why I look forward to making more memories with my teammates this year and beyond.”

Allar’s impressive numbers at Penn State

Retaining Allar for the next season was crucial for the Nittany Lions‘ management. The quarterback demonstrated, through his talent, that he deserves to stay with the program for a bit longer before making more drastic decisions.

So far this season, Allar has thrown for 2,864 yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. The former five-star recruit has spent all three years of his college football career with Penn State, and his fourth season with the team is now confirmed.

What’s next for the Nittany Lions?

The season for James Franklin’s team has undoubtedly satisfied many, though it’s well known that they are going all in. With eleven wins and only two losses in the regular season, the Nittany Lions have earned the right to play in the playoffs.

The first round of the CFP will take place next Saturday, December 21, when Penn State hosts the SMU Mustangs at Beaver Stadium. The winner of this matchup will face the Boise State Broncos, the team led by Ashton Jeanty.

It is worth noting that the Nittany Lions are coming off a defeat against the Oregon Ducks in the Big 10 Championship Game, losing 45-37.