NCAAF News: Penn State QB Drew Allar announces final decision on his future

Ahead of the first round matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and SMU Mustangs, quarterback Drew Allar reached a critical decision on his future and made it clear to his teammates and head coach James Franklin.

After losing to the Oregon Ducks 45-37 at the Big Ten Championship, Penn State will kickstart their College Football Playoffs run with a big test against the ACC runner-ups, SMU.

While the team’s focus is entirely on hosting the Mustangs at Beaver Stadium on December 21, Drew Allar announced to the Nittany Lions he will be returning for his senior year in 2025.

“Sources: Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar has informed the school’s coaching staff of his intention to return to school for his senior year in 2025,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel stated on Twitter. “Allar is 21-5 as a Penn State starter and would loom as one of the faces of college football in 2025.“

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) passes the ball during NCAA football game action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Allar has played in 36 games for the Nittany Lions, registering 5,869 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He has also rushed for 537 yards and 11 touchdowns. Allar and Penn State will play their biggest game on Saturday when they take on No. 11 SMU.

QB Beau Pribula plans to enter transfer portal

Subsequently to Allar’s announcement, backup quarterback Beau Pribula decided to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal. Pribula was utilized in every game this season, mostly to keep opponents on its toes and have different looks on offense.

However, Pribula was always considered behind Allar and the 21-year-old is looking to be a starter going into his senior season. During his stay with the Nittany Lions, Pribula totaled only 56 passing attempts for 424 yards, 9 touchdowns and an interception.

Pribula was vastly used through the ground, and he finished his two-season stay at Penn State with 94 rushing attempts, 571 yards and 10 touchdowns.