Trending topics:
NCAA FB

NCAAF News: Penn State QB Drew Allar announces final decision on his future

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar made an official announcement on his career's future.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) during NCAA football game action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
© John Mersits /Cal MediaPenn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) during NCAA football game action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

By Federico O'donnell

Ahead of the first round matchup between the Penn State Nittany Lions and SMU Mustangs, quarterback Drew Allar reached a critical decision on his future and made it clear to his teammates and head coach James Franklin.

After losing to the Oregon Ducks 45-37 at the Big Ten Championship, Penn State will kickstart their College Football Playoffs run with a big test against the ACC runner-ups, SMU.

While the team’s focus is entirely on hosting the Mustangs at Beaver Stadium on December 21, Drew Allar announced to the Nittany Lions he will be returning for his senior year in 2025.

Advertisement

“Sources: Penn State star quarterback Drew Allar has informed the school’s coaching staff of his intention to return to school for his senior year in 2025,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel stated on Twitter. “Allar is 21-5 as a Penn State starter and would loom as one of the faces of college football in 2025.

Advertisement
Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) passes the ball during NCAA football game action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar (15) passes the ball during NCAA football game action between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Oregon Ducks at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Allar has played in 36 games for the Nittany Lions, registering 5,869 passing yards, 50 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. He has also rushed for 537 yards and 11 touchdowns. Allar and Penn State will play their biggest game on Saturday when they take on No. 11 SMU.

Advertisement
NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends message to CFP committee about SMU after ACC title win

see also

NCAAF News: Dabo Swinney sends message to CFP committee about SMU after ACC title win

QB Beau Pribula plans to enter transfer portal

Subsequently to Allar’s announcement, backup quarterback Beau Pribula decided to enter the NCAA’s Transfer Portal. Pribula was utilized in every game this season, mostly to keep opponents on its toes and have different looks on offense.

However, Pribula was always considered behind Allar and the 21-year-old is looking to be a starter going into his senior season. During his stay with the Nittany Lions, Pribula totaled only 56 passing attempts for 424 yards, 9 touchdowns and an interception.

Advertisement

Pribula was vastly used through the ground, and he finished his two-season stay at Penn State with 94 rushing attempts, 571 yards and 10 touchdowns.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

ALSO READ

Penn State QB Drew Allar makes final decision about his future in NCAAF
College Football

Penn State QB Drew Allar makes final decision about his future in NCAAF

NBA News: Mavericks’ Klay Thompson makes something clear about guarding Stephen Curry
NBA

NBA News: Mavericks’ Klay Thompson makes something clear about guarding Stephen Curry

Quinn Ewers sends cryptic message on his future ahead of Clemson-Texas
College Football

Quinn Ewers sends cryptic message on his future ahead of Clemson-Texas

Lions' Jared Goff to lose a key offensive weapon for the rest of 2024 NFL season
NFL

Lions' Jared Goff to lose a key offensive weapon for the rest of 2024 NFL season

Better Collective Logo