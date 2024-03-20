Why was Paulo Dybala not called up by Argentina to face El Salvador and Costa Rica?

Argentina head into the March international window with notable absences. Apart from Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste won’t count on Paulo Dybala for the friendlies against El Salvador and Costa Rica in the United States.

The AS Roma star was ruled out due to muscle injury, with the 30-year-old suffering the problem in the adductor of the right thigh. This extends Dybala’s time away from the international stage, as he missed the last eight games for Argentina.

Injuries and fitness problems have caught up to the former Juventus playmaker for much of his career, but this season has been particularly tough. Dybala has already suffered six muscle injuries this term, missing 10 games while spending more than 90 days on the sidelines.

Francesco Totti takes a shot at Dybala over his fitness

Dybala’s fitness issues this season didn’t sit well with AS Roma legend Francesco Totti, who called out the Argentine ace for his unavailability throughout the year for the Serie A side.

“We’re talking about a top player, but it depends on what the club wants to do and the objectives it has,” Totti told Betsson.sport. “If a player plays 15 games a year, I, as a manager, would think about it. If I have a goal to achieve and one of the most important players plays a third of my games, I will reflect on it.”

Argentina’s injury list for March

This time, Dybala is not the only casualty for the Argentine national team though. While Messi’s absence is the one that makes the most noise, Lionel Scaloni will also have to face this window without Marcos Acuña, Marcos Senesi, Gonzalo Montiel, and Exequiel Palacios.

Lionel Messi (muscle injury)

Paulo Dybala (muscle injury)

Marcos Acuña (muscle injury)

Marcos Senesi (tear)

Gonzalo Montiel (hamstring injury)

Exequiel Palacios (muscle injury)

Argentina will take on El Salvador on Friday, March 22 at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before they travel to Los Angeles to play Costa Rica at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Mar. 26.