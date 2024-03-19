How to watch Argentina vs El Salvador for FREE in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming on March 22, 2024

The March international window is upon us, with Argentina set to play El Salvador at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia in an exhibition match on Friday. Here, you will find how to watch or live stream it in the United States.

La Albiceleste will show up with a notable absence, as Lionel Messi was ruled out due to a hamstring injury in his right leg. The Inter Miami star won’t run any risks and will spend the next two weeks recovering before club action is back.

It will be interesting to see how Lionel Scaloni decides to replace the 36-year-old, in a packed 2024 with the Copa America in sight. David Doniga’s side, meanwhile, will face this as a huge test aiming to win its first game of the year. Back in January, La Selecta finished level with Inter Miami (0-0) before losing to Costa Rica (2-0).

When will the Argentina vs El Salvador match be played?

Argentina and El Salvador will face each other on Friday, March 22, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The international friendly will get underway at 8:00 PM (ET).

Argentina vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

Where to watch Argentina vs El Salvador in the US

The international friendly between Argentina and El Salvador will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (7-day free trial). Other options: TUDN and FOX Deportes.